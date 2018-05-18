Caesarstone (CSTE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Get Caesarstone alerts:

CSTE has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Caesarstone from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Caesarstone from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on Caesarstone and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on Caesarstone from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of Caesarstone traded up $0.05, reaching $15.15, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $504.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the first quarter worth $107,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the first quarter worth $358,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 22.6% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 469,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the first quarter worth $2,844,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesarstone (CSTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.