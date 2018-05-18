Burney Co. Sells 4,221 Shares of Dominion Energy (D)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) by 35.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,032,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,650,316,000 after buying an additional 1,902,352 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,446,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,274,000 after buying an additional 712,261 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,744,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,509,000 after buying an additional 496,009 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,004,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after buying an additional 485,000 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,752,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,186,000 after buying an additional 398,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NYSE D opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $63.39 and a 1-year high of $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.78%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,679 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.65 per share, with a total value of $199,987.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas F. Farrell II purchased 4,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.44 per share, for a total transaction of $253,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

