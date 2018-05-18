Burney Co. Has $429,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Burney Co. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust opened at $247.74 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $246.85 and a 1 year high of $247.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

