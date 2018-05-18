Burberry (BRBY) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Burberry (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday.

BRBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Burberry to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,890 ($25.64) price objective on shares of Burberry in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Burberry in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,650 ($22.38) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($23.33) price objective on shares of Burberry in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($26.04) price objective on shares of Burberry in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,712.89 ($23.24).

Get Burberry alerts:

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,943 ($26.36) on Friday. Burberry has a 52 week low of GBX 1,481.50 ($20.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,024 ($27.46).

In other Burberry news, insider Ron Frasch bought 885 shares of Burberry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,635 ($22.18) per share, for a total transaction of £14,469.75 ($19,627.98).

About Burberry

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.