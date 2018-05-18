Building Materials (BMCH) and Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Financial Review

Building Materials (NASDAQ: BMCH) and Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Builders FirstSource shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Building Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Builders FirstSource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Building Materials and Builders FirstSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Building Materials 2.01% 10.99% 5.33% Builders FirstSource 0.81% 41.83% 5.28%

Risk and Volatility

Building Materials has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Builders FirstSource has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Building Materials and Builders FirstSource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Building Materials 0 2 5 0 2.71 Builders FirstSource 0 2 8 0 2.80

Building Materials presently has a consensus target price of $23.43, suggesting a potential upside of 19.53%. Builders FirstSource has a consensus target price of $23.35, suggesting a potential upside of 22.83%. Given Builders FirstSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Builders FirstSource is more favorable than Building Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Building Materials and Builders FirstSource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Building Materials $3.37 billion 0.39 $57.42 million $1.02 19.22 Builders FirstSource $7.03 billion 0.31 $38.78 million $1.27 14.97

Building Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Builders FirstSource. Builders FirstSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Building Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats Building Materials on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Building Materials Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products. The company also sells other building products and services that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services. It serves large-scale production homebuilders, custom homebuilders, multi-family builders, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company provides its products through a network of suppliers. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The company's manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing, and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatments, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement products. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

