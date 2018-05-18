Buckle (BKE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Buckle from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Buckle stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,472. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.77. Buckle has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.04 million. Buckle had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. analysts predict that Buckle will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,200 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $27,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Erle Campbell sold 2,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,257.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $125,615. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Morris Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

