Buckle (BKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 25th.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Buckle had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Buckle to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKE opened at $25.80 on Friday. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other Buckle news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $27,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Erle Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $731,257.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,753 shares of company stock worth $125,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Buckle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Buckle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

