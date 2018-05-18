Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.28.

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $35.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.31. 105,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.94, a PEG ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $31.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 0.80%. equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,088.89%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.