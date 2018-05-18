Brokers Set Expectations for Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Group analyst Z. Parham now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

GPOR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Wells Fargo lowered their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Williams Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.32.

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.46 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,930,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 191.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,642,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,339 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9,468.3% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul D. Westerman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,448.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

