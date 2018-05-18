Brokers Offer Predictions for MedEquities Realty Trust’s FY2019 Earnings (MRT)

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MedEquities Realty Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 6.17%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust opened at $10.39 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $326.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of -0.18. MedEquities Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. MedEquities Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In other MedEquities Realty Trust news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 18,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $189,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 235,786 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,627 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,689,000 after buying an additional 385,125 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 317,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 225,882 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 363,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 199,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 253,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 132,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

