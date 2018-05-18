Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lundbeck’s Q2 2018 Earnings (HLUYY)

Lundbeck (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Lundbeck in a research note issued on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Lundbeck’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

HLUYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lundbeck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Lundbeck from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of Lundbeck opened at $66.88 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.02. Lundbeck has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $66.67.

Lundbeck Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Denmark and internationally. Its products include Abilify Maintena, Brintellix/Trintellix, Cipralex/Lexapro, Northera, Onfi, Rexulti, Sabril, and Xenazine.

