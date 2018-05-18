Brokerages Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Target Price at $8.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLMT shares. ValuEngine lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 211,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 54,659 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $6,666,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,001. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $622.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.16. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.77% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $883.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

