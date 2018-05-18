Brokerages Expect Valley National Bank (VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valley National Bank (NYSE:VLY) will report $245.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $246.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.30 million. Valley National Bank reported sales of $195.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bank will report full-year sales of $990.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $986.01 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valley National Bank.

Valley National Bank (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $239.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.74 million. Valley National Bank had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.41%. Valley National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valley National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Hovde Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bank from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Valley National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

VLY stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. 30,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.92. Valley National Bank has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $12.87.

In other Valley National Bank news, Director Jennifer W. Steans sold 175,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $2,236,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bank by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,045,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,523 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Valley National Bank by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,750,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 994,938 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bank in the 1st quarter worth $10,835,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bank by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 574,564 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bank by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,160,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 537,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

