Brokerages Expect Archrock, Inc. (AROC) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.07. Archrock posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Archrock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.88 million. Archrock had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

AROC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Archrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. FBR & Co lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Archrock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of Archrock opened at $11.90 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $849.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.89. Archrock has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $11.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.