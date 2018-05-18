Brokerages Expect Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Will Announce Earnings of $9.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $9.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.05 and the highest is $12.42. Alphabet posted earnings per share of $5.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $40.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.91 to $42.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $48.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.96 to $61.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.21 by $0.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $24.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,120.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,131.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,192.20 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,340.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.44.

Shares of Alphabet opened at $1,081.26 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,081.68 and a 12 month high of $1,094.22. The company has a market cap of $753.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

