Brokerages Anticipate Superior Uniform Group, Inc. (SGC) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $29.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Superior Uniform Group an industry rank of 113 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Superior Uniform Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Superior Uniform Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Uniform Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Superior Uniform Group opened at $22.68 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $346.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of -0.18. Superior Uniform Group has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Superior Uniform Group (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $73.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Superior Uniform Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. equities research analysts predict that Superior Uniform Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Superior Uniform Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Uniform Group during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Uniform Group during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Uniform Group by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Uniform Group during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Superior Uniform Group during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Uniform Group

Superior Uniform Group, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

