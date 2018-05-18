Brokerages Anticipate Nike (NKE) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nike (NYSE:NKE) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Nike posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nike will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. TheStreet lowered Nike from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Nike from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,437,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 183.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 725,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,642,000 after buying an additional 469,505 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 19.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 604,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,331,000 after buying an additional 98,510 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nike by 99.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Nike by 6.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.64. Nike has a 52 week low of $69.62 and a 52 week high of $71.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

