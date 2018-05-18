Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 target price on Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $18.00 target price on Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Brixmor Property Group opened at $14.26 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $317.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.84 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 11,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $168,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Schreiber acquired 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,750 shares of company stock worth $443,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $191,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers. The Company's more than 475 retail centers comprise 83 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers, as well as consumer-oriented service providers.

