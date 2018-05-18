Brinker International (EAT) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. OTR Global raised Brinker International to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Brinker International traded down $1.46, hitting $43.54, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 41,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,941. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.02. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $812.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.72 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,316.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,544,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,400 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,053,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 768,154 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,017,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,527,000 after acquiring an additional 666,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,492,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

