Brightcove (BCOV) PT Raised to $14.00 at Dougherty & Co

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its price objective increased by Dougherty & Co from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Dougherty & Co currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brightcove from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove traded down $0.05, hitting $10.40, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,337. Brightcove has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 312,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.