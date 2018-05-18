BP (BP) Short Interest Update

BP (NYSE:BP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,404,566 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the April 13th total of 7,945,121 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,168,260 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BP opened at $47.19 on Friday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.89.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $68.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that BP will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.60%.

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.91 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.10 to $40.10 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BP by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of BP by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

