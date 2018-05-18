Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) PT Set at C$123.00 by Laurentian

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) has been given a C$123.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Laurentian in a research report issued on Wednesday. Laurentian’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYD.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$103.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$105.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.33.

BYD.UN opened at C$111.36 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$81.76 and a twelve month high of C$111.99.

Boyd Group Income Fund (the Fund) is an unincorporated, open-ended mutual fund trust. The Fund’s primary line of business is automotive collision and glass repair and related services. It operates in automotive collision repair and related services segment. It is engaged in acquiring and holding an interest in The Boyd Group Inc The Boyd Group Inc’s business consists of the ownership and operation of autobody/autoglass repair facilities and related services.

