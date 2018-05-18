Boston Partners Takes Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,157,000 after purchasing an additional 307,107 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 2,070 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $126,808.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $184,867.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,153.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,868 shares of company stock worth $328,054. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $72.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.