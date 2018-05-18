Boston Partners Sells 1,893 Shares of Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 139.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

CMCO stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $815.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $62,064.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,593 shares in the company, valued at $597,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial end-user markets worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists.

