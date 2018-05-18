Boston Partners Reduces Position in Century Communities (CCS)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,840 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Century Communities were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 16.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 159.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 32.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after acquiring an additional 285,856 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities opened at $30.30 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $874.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

