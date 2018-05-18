Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $41.19

Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg (NYSE:BAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.19 and last traded at $41.27, with a volume of 8425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 31,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,298,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 303,956 shares of company stock worth $11,900,708 in the last 90 days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 253,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

