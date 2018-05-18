Boot Barn Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 581 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 837% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 39,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $785,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 86,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Boot Barn by 811.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn opened at $24.49 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $595.63 million, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.19 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group increased their price target on Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $19.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

