Boot Barn Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 896 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 863% compared to the average daily volume of 93 call options.

Shares of Boot Barn opened at $24.49 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.63 million, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. Pivotal Research began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 26,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $496,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 86,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,345 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,655,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,090,000 after acquiring an additional 373,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after acquiring an additional 435,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,191,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 385,514 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,513,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.