Boot Barn (BOOT) PT Raised to $30.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Group to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Boot Barn opened at $24.49 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.63 million, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $170.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 26,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $496,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 86,811 shares of company stock worth $1,677,345 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 238,407 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $673,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 811.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

