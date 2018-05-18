Boeing (BA) Holdings Lifted by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 2.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $762,545.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,290,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total transaction of $373,378.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,373.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $373.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research set a $289.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $358.00 target price (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $336.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.63.

Shares of Boeing opened at $344.14 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. Boeing has a twelve month low of $341.44 and a twelve month high of $343.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.22 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. analysts predict that Boeing will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

