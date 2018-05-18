Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$46.25 at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.75 to C$46.25 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$47.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.39.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust opened at C$47.19 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.