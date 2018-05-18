Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Thursday. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.75 to C$46.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$37.75 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$48.39.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust traded down C$0.79, reaching C$46.40, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 20,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,513. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$37.96 and a 1 year high of C$49.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0834 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

