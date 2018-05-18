Blount International (BLT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Blount International (NYSE:BLT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blount International earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 44.9122141018866 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:BLT opened at $10.00 on Friday. Blount International has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Blount International Company Profile

Blount International, Inc (Blount) designs, manufactures, and markets equipment, replacement and component parts, and accessories for professionals and consumers. The Company operates in two business segments: Forestry, Lawn, and Garden (FLAG) segment, and Farm, Ranch, and Agriculture (FRAG). The FLAG segment manufactures and markets cutting chain, guide bars and drive sprockets for chain saw use, and lawnmower and other cutting blades for outdoor power equipment.

