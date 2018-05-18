Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $888.30 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $888.30 million and approximately $23.89 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $52.22 or 0.00644950 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, CEX.IO, C2CX and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $359.11 or 0.04435570 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00270789 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00342298 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00172908 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013361 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008618 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00098225 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00084822 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,111,949 coins and its circulating supply is 17,011,949 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Negocie Coins, Korbit, TDAX, Upbit, HitBTC, Bit-Z, YoBit, Braziliex, Coinone, Sistemkoin, Allcoin, QuadrigaCX, Ovis, BitMarket, Coinnest, Bitlish, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, DSX, Gate.io, Crex24, Exrates, Vebitcoin, C2CX, OKEx, Lbank, Koineks, Binance, Unocoin, Kucoin, Bittrex, CEX.IO, Bleutrade, Exmo, Bitsane, BigONE, Huobi, Bitfinex, Indodax, BitBay, BitFlip, SouthXchange and Abucoins. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

