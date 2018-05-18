Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.90 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $3.64 or 0.00044978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Binance, Coinnest and YoBit. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $559.66 million and $2.90 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00070929 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012978 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00139691 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00021960 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00037330 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00576103 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 156,689,250 coins and its circulating supply is 153,689,250 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Indodax, BtcTrade.im, Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance, BigONE, YoBit, OKEx, Bit-Z, Lbank, C-CEX, Coinnest, CoinBene, Exrates and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

