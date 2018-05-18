Bitauto (BITA) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BITA. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on Bitauto from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. CLSA lowered Bitauto from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bitauto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:BITA opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.97. Bitauto has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The information services provider reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.73 million. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Bitauto will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitauto declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bitauto by 332.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Bitauto during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Bitauto during the first quarter worth $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bitauto during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bitauto during the first quarter worth $264,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

