Biotest (BIO) PT Set at €25.00 by equinet

equinet set a €25.00 ($29.76) price objective on Biotest (ETR:BIO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ETR BIO opened at €26.45 ($31.49) on Monday. Biotest has a 1-year low of €18.70 ($22.26) and a 1-year high of €32.20 ($38.33).

About Biotest

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in clinical immunology, haematology, and intensive care medicine areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.