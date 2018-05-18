BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,945,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the previous session’s volume of 447,786 shares.The stock last traded at $2.30 and had previously closed at $2.30.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.39.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 122.75% and a negative return on equity of 388.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 million. analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paolantonio Ernest Robert De sold 64,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $134,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,257.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,031 shares of company stock valued at $583,779. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 460,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

