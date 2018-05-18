Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 21st (NASDAQ:BRPAU)

Big Rock Partners Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BRPAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 21st. Big Rock Partners Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Big Rock Partners Acquisition opened at $10.63 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,559,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,063,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,559,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,838,000.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company seeks to focus on the senior housing and care industry in the United States.

