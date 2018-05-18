BidaskClub Upgrades Qualcomm (QCOM) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Qualcomm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualcomm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualcomm presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,984,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. Qualcomm has a 52 week low of $55.66 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Qualcomm had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Qualcomm will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Qualcomm’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $852,989.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $78,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,383 shares of company stock worth $4,762,616. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 77.8% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Qualcomm by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 39,953 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Qualcomm by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 101,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 31,326 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in Qualcomm by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 62,137 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Qualcomm by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 125,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

