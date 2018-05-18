BidaskClub Lowers Encore Capital Group (ECPG) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ECPG. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.30.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Encore Capital Group traded up $0.10, hitting $43.65, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,581. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $326.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grinberg sold 18,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $786,213.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.