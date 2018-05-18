BidaskClub Downgrades NII (NIHD) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NII from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

NIHD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. 12,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NII has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. NII had a negative return on equity of 433.00% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc acquired 874,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $725,706.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,081,437 shares of company stock worth $1,991,380. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NII in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NII in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NII in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NII in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NII in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

