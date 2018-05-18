BidaskClub Downgrades InnerWorkings (INWK) to Strong Sell

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. InnerWorkings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.
Shares of INWK opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. InnerWorkings has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About InnerWorkings
InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.
