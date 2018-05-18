BidaskClub Downgrades Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,401. The company has a market cap of $842.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $7,314,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3,989.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 354,595 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 224,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 149,154 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after buying an additional 137,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 482,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 131,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

