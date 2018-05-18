BayCom (BCML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BayCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

BCML traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.45. 20,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,993. BayCom has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. equities analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BayCom news, Director Harpreet S. Chaudhary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BayCom stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,826 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.82% of BayCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset-based lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards.

