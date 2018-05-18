Barrick Gold (ABX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,598,512 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the April 13th total of 15,538,141 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,029,918 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Barrick Gold opened at $13.19 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

