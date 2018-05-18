Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 123.88% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Yesterday, after the Market close, BRFH reported slightly lower 1Q18 revenue and better-than-expected gross margin, primarily due to increased economies of scale and product mix.””

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

BRFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 383.81% and a negative return on equity of 152.69%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. equities research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc creates, manufactures, and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.