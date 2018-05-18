Barclays Reiterates €71.00 Price Target for RTL Group (RTL)

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €71.00 ($84.52) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RTL. UBS set a €68.50 ($81.55) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs set a €74.00 ($88.10) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($95.24) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($76.19) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($86.90) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.94 ($86.83).

Shares of RTL Group opened at €69.20 ($82.38) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($71.24) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($90.50).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

