Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 35,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust opened at $247.74 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $246.85 and a 52-week high of $247.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd were given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

