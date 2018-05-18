Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $8.31 Million Position in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,037 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,907,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,677,000 after buying an additional 1,271,750 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 793,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,695,000 after purchasing an additional 543,005 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $54,468,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,750,000 after purchasing an additional 505,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,247,000 after purchasing an additional 310,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology opened at $107.59 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $106.58 and a one year high of $107.23.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

